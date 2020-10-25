Sunday Sports: Friendly fall league action at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday afternoon soccer from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds featured the Black River Valley Soccer Academy U-19 team hosting the Chaumont Soccer Club in a New York State West Youth Soccer Association Fall League friendly.
Black River Valley was looking to get on the board first, but Gianna Wood makes the stop.
Then it was Chaumont with a good scoring chance, but Mikayla Cooney makes the diving stop.
Black River Valley takes the early lead with Stella renzi denting the back of the net. Score: 1-0.
Kat Probst would score twice and Tatum Overton had 2 goals as Black River Valley beats Chaumont 8-2.
Callie Lafontaine had 2 goals in the loss for Chaumont.
The pause in the fall sports season for the Frontier League will continue until Tuesday.
That word coming from the Assistant to the Executive Director of the Frontier League Scott Connell, which means all contests slated for Monday won’t happen.
Connell says a decision on whether to resume the fall sports season will come on Tuesday.
The league took the pause on Friday after a spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County. A spike that directly affected Beaver River and forced the school to end their fall sports season since the school has moved to remote learning for the next 2 weeks.
Sunday Sports Scores
Boys' NAC Soccer
- Parishville Hopkinton 4, Brushton Moira 1
Girls' NAC Soccer
- Chateaugay 7, Madrid Waddington 2
