Tedra Cobb’s campaign stops in Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country race for congress made a stop at Watertown’s Thompson Park Sunday.
Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, Tedra Cobb, spoke to her supporters from the back of a pick-up truck as they tuned in on their car radios or listened from a far.
Here’s what Cobb had to say at the event:
“This election matters. Every election matters ,but this election matters. Health care is on the ballot, social security, Medicare, and good government is on the ballot," Cobb said.
Meanwhile, Cobb’s opponent, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, is set to cast her ballot early Monday morning in Wilton, New York near Saratoga. Stefanik made her stop in the north country Saturday, campaigning in Watertown’s Public Square.
