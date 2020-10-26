Carthage Area Hospital suspends visits, with some exceptions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In response to the rise of positive COVID cases in the north country, Carthage Area Hospital will suspend all hospital and assisted living facility visitation starting Tuesday.
Exceptions include: patient support persons, or family members and/or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life situations.
There can also be at least one support person to accompany a pregnant woman for the duration of her stay as medically appropriate.
The hospital’s Beaver River School Based Health Center is temporarily closed during this time and will re-open once the school district approves to re-open the school.
Patients can use the Carthage Walk-In Clinic or call the LaFargeville School Based Health Center to schedule a telemedicine visit at 315-519-5415.
