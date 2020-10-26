Charles “Chuck” Noyes Sr., 80, of Carthage

Chuck was born on January 23, 1940 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Fred & Lillian E. (Gray) Noyes. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1958, then he enlisted in the United States Navy for 7 years until being honorably discharged on September 30, 1964. Later, he was employed by the St. Regis Paper Company, Champion International, and later the Deferiet Paper where he retired after 34 years.