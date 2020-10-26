Charles “Chuck” Noyes Sr., 80, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” Noyes Sr., 80, formerly of S. Washington Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Carthage, under the care of his loving family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Chuck was born on January 23, 1940 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Fred & Lillian E. (Gray) Noyes. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1958, then he enlisted in the United States Navy for 7 years until being honorably discharged on September 30, 1964. Later, he was employed by the St. Regis Paper Company, Champion International, and later the Deferiet Paper where he retired after 34 years.
A marriage to Charlotte French ended in divorce.
On March 17, 1977 he married Patricia Labouf. He loved her until she died on June 5, 2012.
Charles was a hardworking man who always took care of his family. He spent his last years spending time with his family. He also enjoyed adventures with his best buddy Charlie Marolf.
Chuck was a member of the Black River American Legion Post #673 and the Carthage Elks Lodge #1762, where he was Elk of the Year multiple times.
Survivors include his children, Charles Noyes Jr. and his wife Karen, Quint (Sue) Noyes, Tammy Noyes and her companion Joseph Staie, Angel (Kenneth) Phillips Sr. and his step-sons, James Sayyeau, Lonnie Labouf, Daniel and Ronald Clarke. Also surviving is his sister, Suzanne Malone and his brother David Noyes Sr., along with several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia and his stepson John Labouf and several sisters, Barbara Vollmar, Darlene Rogers, Mary Kavanaugh and two brothers, James and Fred Noyes Jr. and a brother in infancy.
Calling hours will be held from 7-9pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11-1pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage. A Funeral Service will immediately follow on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1:00pm with The Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00am in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial donations in Chuck’s memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
