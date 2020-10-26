Domestic incident results in charges for town of LeRay man

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man is accused of trying to choke someone during a domestic incident early Sunday morning.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Patrick McCutcheon allegedly used his forearm to apply pressure to the victim’s throat.
Deputies say it allegedly happened in front of two young children.
McCutcheon was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned on the charges in LeRay town court.
