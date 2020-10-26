Doris D. Cantwell, 96, of Clayton

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and an auxiliary member of the Knights of Columbus Council 350. She was a member of the Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 Auxiliary and served on the Board of the Town of Clayton Recreational Park. Doris was a member of the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton Chamber of Commerce and was active in the Boy and Girls Scouts. She was active with the American Red Cross who sponsored for many years the Fresh Air children from NYC and she was a foster parent to many Jefferson County children and Hungarian refugees. Doris enjoyed gardening, boating, spending time at her cottage on Picton Island, sewing, knitting, and her family’s history.