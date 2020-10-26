CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doris D. Cantwell, 96, of Clayton passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Doris was born in Gouverneur, daughter of Forest and Jennie E. Reddick Denesha. She attended grammar schools in Watertown and Depauville and graduated from Clayton Central School. On April 16, 1942 she married Robert W. Cantwell at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton with Rev. George E. Racette officiating.
During World War II, she supported the war effort as an enemy plane lookout at the top of the Clayton Opera House. With her husband, Doris farmed at the family farm, Cantwell Farms, Clayton. In 1965 they were co-owners of the Cantwell Pier 65 and retired in 1988.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and an auxiliary member of the Knights of Columbus Council 350. She was a member of the Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 Auxiliary and served on the Board of the Town of Clayton Recreational Park. Doris was a member of the Antique Boat Museum, Clayton Chamber of Commerce and was active in the Boy and Girls Scouts. She was active with the American Red Cross who sponsored for many years the Fresh Air children from NYC and she was a foster parent to many Jefferson County children and Hungarian refugees. Doris enjoyed gardening, boating, spending time at her cottage on Picton Island, sewing, knitting, and her family’s history.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Robert W. (Donna) Cantwell, Jr. and Kelly P. (Sharon) Cantwell, all of Clayton; three daughters and their husbands, Lorraine E. (Kenneth E.) Rogers, Clayton, Linda E. (James) Wolfe, Clayton and FL, and Louise E. (Thomas) Kelsey, Clay; daughter-in-law Cheryl A. Cantwell, Rush; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sister Marjorie E. Youngs, Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Cantwell, Sr., who passed on September 5, 2004, son, John J. Cantwell, who passed on December 8, 2003, great granddaughter Brianna Kelsey, brother Glyndon F. “Soapy” Denesha, and two sisters, Grace D. Nims and Bertha L. Marsh.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 1:00 PM at St. Lawrence Cemetery, town of Cape Vincent with Deacon Gary Frank presiding. There are no calling hours or funeral service. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at the graveside service. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Doris' name may be made to either the Clayton Food Pantry, c/o St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624 or Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 175 Arsenal St., 5th Floor, Watertown, NY 13601.
