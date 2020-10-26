Elizabeth I. Seifridsberger, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth I. Seifridsberger, Carthage, passed away Friday, October 23rd at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 74 years old.
Born June 22, 1946 in Theresa, Elizabeth was a daughter to Ralph and Mazel Davis. She was educated in the Indian River School District, and worked as a homemaker & caretaker to her family.
Elizabeth enjoyed deer hunting, dancing, and attending country music jamborees. She enjoyed country music, and met Boxcar Willie when he visited Mannsville.
Elizabeth was a member of the Tylerville Ladies Auxiliary.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, John Schulz of Copenhagen, Ralph Schulz of Tylerville, Tim and Amanda Schulz of Tylerville; and her grandson, Hunter.
Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Private burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
