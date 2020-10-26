Georgia M. Vari, 84, formerly of Norwood

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 15, 1936 to the late Francis and Justina LaBarge Hooper, Georgia graduated from high school and married Louis W. Vari on October 18, 1952. Louis and Georgia managed an apartment building in Buffalo for many years. She also worked as a head cook for the Westminster Manor in Auburn and later worked as a laborer for TRW in Auburn making ignition parts for automobiles.