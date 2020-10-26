Gerald C. Williams, Sr., 82, formerly of Lowville

JEFFERSON CITY, T.N. (WWNY) - Gerald C. Williams, Sr. 82, of Jefferson City, TN, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Karen Williams, under the loving care of his family.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or DaVita Dialysis, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.