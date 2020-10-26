IR Drama Department Presents Virtual Shows

On December 14, 2012, Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed twenty-six innocent souls before taking his own life. These twenty-six innocent deaths, like pebbles thrown into a pond, created ripples and vibrations that were felt far beyond the initial rings. This is the story of those vibrations. Similar in style to The Laramie Project, Mr. Ulloa conducted interviews with members of the community in Newtown and crafted them into an exploration of a small town shaken by a horrific event. Lockdown by Douglas Craven takes audiences into a modern day high school classroom during a lockdown drill scenario all too familiar to students and educators across North America. In a dark classroom, eight students sit in an “official lockdown,” not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency.