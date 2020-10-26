IR Drama Department Presents Virtual Shows

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Indian River Theatre Department announces their virtual fall productions of Lockdown by Douglas Craven and 26 Pebbles by Eric Ulloa.
Performances will be November 19, 2020 at 7 p.m., November 21, 2020 at 7 p.m. and November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will only be available digitally.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts website located at https://sites.google.com/ircsd.org/irtheatre.
A special performance of 26 Pebbles will be produced as part of the Theatre Association of New York State Annual Festival on November 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
More information for this performance is available at http://www.tanys.org/.
This will be the first full-length endeavor into virtual theatrical performance for the department. Ticket holders will receive access to a day-specific link to the performances and will be able to watch the performances live online. 26 Pebbles by Eric Ulloa tells the true story of the response and recovery of a community after a tragic school shooting.
On December 14, 2012, Adam Lanza walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed twenty-six innocent souls before taking his own life. These twenty-six innocent deaths, like pebbles thrown into a pond, created ripples and vibrations that were felt far beyond the initial rings. This is the story of those vibrations. Similar in style to The Laramie Project, Mr. Ulloa conducted interviews with members of the community in Newtown and crafted them into an exploration of a small town shaken by a horrific event. Lockdown by Douglas Craven takes audiences into a modern day high school classroom during a lockdown drill scenario all too familiar to students and educators across North America. In a dark classroom, eight students sit in an “official lockdown,” not knowing if it’s just a drill or an actual emergency.
When a hysterical younger student bolts from the room and the teacher follows, the remaining students are left alone to decide if it’s safer to stay or run. The Indian River Theatre Department is an award-winning High School theatrical program and student group from Indian River High School in Philadelphia, NY. The department supports many community endeavors while simultaneously engaging the surrounding region through theatrical arts and education opportunities.
Currently led by Director and Theatre Teacher Kristie Fuller, the program holds memberships with the Theatre Association of NY State and the Thespian Honor Society.
Any questions about the performance or ticket sales can be addressed to Amanda Morrison, Fine Arts TA and Theatre Manager via email at amandamorrison@ircsd.org or through the IRTPA webpage at https://sites.google.com/ircsd.org/irtheatre.
