Lena Lane Wason, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lena Lane Wason passed away peacefully at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on October 23rd, 2020.
Lena was born in 1941 in Gouverneur, New York. The first of five children born to the late Claude Senter and Margaret Jesmer Senter. She was raised and attended school in Newton Falls, and Star Lake, New York. Lena went on to attend college at Potsdam State Teachers College, majoring in education.
Loving and devoted mother to Etta Tobin of Ashton, MD and Toni Senter of Potsdam, NY. She is also survived by her devoted husband, companion and best friend Henry Alonzo Wason.
Lena has five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Lena was a true daughter of the North Country and growing up she learned to love and appreciate the beauty of the outdoors and nature.
Lena and Henry enjoyed traveling in their RV and were “snowbirds” for many years traveling to Florida in the winter and became hosts at a campground in Jacksonville, where she touched many people’s lives. A kind and sincere soul she always looked out for people in need and made sure they got food or clothing, never expecting recognition.
One of the happiest times of her life was when she worked at Publix grocery store in the bakery and often played Mrs. Santa Clause at Christmas time. They eventually bought a home in Tampa but Lena felt the need to come home and so they moved back to Winthrop, New York.
Lena was depended upon by her friends and neighbors for friendly advice and helped whenever needed. She was a quality and gracious person caring for her mother and father-in-law in their final years.
