Lowville Academy student tests positive for COVID-19, all students learn remotely Tuesday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lowville Academy and Central School District will go to remote learning for Tuesday’s classes after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter Monday evening, Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King, wrote that contact tracing began late in the day Monday.
Because of that, Lewis County Public Health could not contact everyone that may have been exposed.
So the district is remote learning while the school is thoroughly cleaned Tuesday. Students are expected to be able to return to their normally scheduled routine Wednesday, October 28th.
You can read the statement from Lowville Academy here.
