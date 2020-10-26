25 new coronavirus cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Lewis County announced 4 new cases. That’s on top of the 20 new cases over the weekend.
The county has had a total of 126 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 42 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 2 people are hospitalized and 55 are in isolation.
Another 692 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 71 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County said 16 people tested positive since the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 389.
Officials said 38 cases are active and 3 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 347 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 82,168 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were 5 new cases to report in Jefferson County since the weekend.
One person is hospitalized; 20 people are in mandatory isolation and 235 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 315 positive cases and performed 26,325 tests.
The county says 293 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
