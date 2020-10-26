Ogdensburg family makes candy chute for Halloween

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Halloween week and perhaps people are spending more time on decorating their homes this year because there’s not much else to do.
At Dennis and Larie Harper’s Greene Street home in Ogdensburg, the goal is to trick or treat safely.
The porch railing decoration is a candy chute. Feed candy up top and it flows down to the kids standing below - a safe distance away.
Show us what you’ve done, take a video (turn the phone sideways to do it) and Send It To 7.
We’ll show a few over the next few days and if your house looks better lit up at night, show us that!
