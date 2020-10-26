Patrons at Canton business may have been exposed to COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited the Canton Dunkin Donuts/Mountain Mart last Monday, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department recommends people be tested for the coronavirus if they visited the business, located at 103 East Main Street, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on October 19.
day and time listed have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Officials urge patrons who were there at that time to be tested and monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days. They ask that you call your healthcare provider for further guidance if you develop the following symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Tell your provider that you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Testing is available through local hospital systems:
• St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
• Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
• Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
• Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
