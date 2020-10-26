Rainy & chilly with fog in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With below-average temperatures all week, it’s going to feel as if November arrived early.
It’s going to feel raw Monday. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will climb into the upper 40s.
We’ll have rain showers throughout the day and they could be heavy at times. We could also see some fog in the afternoon.
Rain ends into the evening and overnight, although there could be a drizzle or two. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.
There’s a small chance of rain Tuesday and we could see some mixed precipitation in the morning. Highs will only be in the low 40s.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday. Highs will be around 50.
It will be in the upper 40s with a small chance of rain on Thursday.
Friday will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be sunny and 45 on Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny and around 50.
