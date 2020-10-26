Samaritan Medical Center suspends inpatient visits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown is joining Lewis County Health System in pausing inpatient visits.
Both institutions say it’s because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the region.
Samaritan is suspending visits starting today (Monday). The Lowville hospital stopped most visits Sunday afternoon.
Samaritan officials say it’s an effort to keep patients and staff safe. They say they’re working on notifying patients' families.
Samaritan says this does not affect visits to end-of-life patients, patients under 18, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit, obstetric and maternity patients, and patients who need support because of an intellectual or developmental disability.
