SPCA: Trunk or Treat, vaccine clinics & Shanty

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shanty is very muscular and very sweet.
The pit bull is about two years old and is this week’s featured pet on the Jefferson County SPCA’s segment on 7 News This Morning.
About her only downside is that she doesn’t get along well with cats.
Development director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez also talked about events coming up.
The SPCA’s Trunk or Treat is from noon to 2 p.m. at the SPCA’s main shelter on Water Street in Watertown.
The main shelter is also offering pet vaccine clinics. The first one is Friday, October 30. They offer physical exams, microchipping, deworming, and nail trimming. Costs range from $15 to $50.
You can call the shelter at 315-782-3260 or visit jeffersoncountyspca.org to make an appointment for the clinics.
You can use the same info to find out more about Shanty or the Trunk or Treat.
