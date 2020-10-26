Tax rate up slightly in proposed Jefferson County spending plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The proposed Jefferson County budget is out and, in a time where money is tight, property taxes will barely go up.
County administrator Robert Hagemann’s proposed spending plan is nearly $253 million. That’s down $6.6 million from this year’s budget.
The proposed property tax increase is under 1 percent, which means a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000 dollars would pay $6 more in property taxes in 2021 under this spending plan.
The proposed budget will go to the county Legislature, where lawmakers can make changes and ultimately approve a spending plan.
The new budget would take effect on January 1.
