Tax rate up slightly in proposed Jefferson County spending plan

Tax rate up slightly in proposed Jefferson County spending plan
Jefferson County (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | October 26, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 5:36 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The proposed Jefferson County budget is out and, in a time where money is tight, property taxes will barely go up.

County administrator Robert Hagemann’s proposed spending plan is nearly $253 million. That’s down $6.6 million from this year’s budget.

The proposed property tax increase is under 1 percent, which means a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000 dollars would pay $6 more in property taxes in 2021 under this spending plan.

The proposed budget will go to the county Legislature, where lawmakers can make changes and ultimately approve a spending plan.

The new budget would take effect on January 1.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.