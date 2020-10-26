Victoria Lee Thornhill, 60, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling hours for Victoria Lee Thornhill, age 60, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Thornhill passed away on Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Among Victoria’s survivors are her daughter, Kaitlin (Ledwith) Abbrid and her husband, Ben, of Ogdensburg, NY; two grandsons, Jace Thomas Pike and Lincoln Abbrid of Ogdensburg, NY; her mother, Norma Stiles of Plattsburgh, NY; her father, Dale Thornhill and his wife, Debby, of Heuvelton, NY; siblings, Deborah Traver and her husband, Raymond, of The Villages, FL, Donna Stiles and her companion, Lee Hutchinson, of Morristown, NY, Lori Montroy of Heuvelton, NY, Diana Gallucci and her husband, Tony, of Kendrew Corners, NY , Sue Grant and her husband, Henry, of Canton, NY, Michael Thornhill and his wife, Alison, of Kendrew Corners, NY, Scott Thornhill and his wife, Holly, of Kendrew Corners, NY, Dawn Mack and her companion, Bruce Warren, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, Tiffany Kirk and her husband, Mike, of Plattsburgh, NY, Dale Thornhill and his wife, Debbie, of Heuvelton, NY; and twelve nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and nephews and many cousins. She is predeceased by her son, Lincoln James Ledwith and her stepfather, Keith D. Stiles.
Victoria was born on December 4, 1959, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Dale Thornhill and Norma Aumell Stiles. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1977. Victoria married Ricky Ledwith in September of 1989. That marriage later ended in divorce. Victoria was a waitress for many years at local restaurants. She went back to school for her nursing diploma and obtained her Associates Degree. Victoria was a Licensed Practical Nurse and Clinic Nurse at United Helpers in Ogdensburg. She worked with the elderly, which brought her great satisfaction. Victoria’s passions were music, dancing, working with the elderly and spending time with her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a go fund me page to assist with funeral expenses.
