Victoria Lee Thornhill, 60, of Ogdensburg

Among Victoria’s survivors are her daughter, Kaitlin (Ledwith) Abbrid and her husband, Ben, of Ogdensburg, NY; two grandsons, Jace Thomas Pike and Lincoln Abbrid of Ogdensburg, NY; her mother, Norma Stiles of Plattsburgh, NY; her father, Dale Thornhill and his wife, Debby, of Heuvelton, NY; siblings, Deborah Traver and her husband, Raymond, of The Villages, FL, Donna Stiles and her companion, Lee Hutchinson, of Morristown, NY, Lori Montroy of Heuvelton, NY, Diana Gallucci and her husband, Tony, of Kendrew Corners, NY , Sue Grant and her husband, Henry, of Canton, NY, Michael Thornhill and his wife, Alison, of Kendrew Corners, NY, Scott Thornhill and his wife, Holly, of Kendrew Corners, NY, Dawn Mack and her companion, Bruce Warren, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, Tiffany Kirk and her husband, Mike, of Plattsburgh, NY, Dale Thornhill and his wife, Debbie, of Heuvelton, NY; and twelve nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and nephews and many cousins. She is predeceased by her son, Lincoln James Ledwith and her stepfather, Keith D. Stiles.