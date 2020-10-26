William R. Russell, 84, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - William R. Russell, 84, of 112 St. Lawrence Ave. E., Brownville, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
He was born on August 27, 1936 in Burke, NY, son of George H. and Anna Belle (Robinson) Russell. William was raised in Rouses Point, NY where he attended school. Following school he entered the US Army on September 8, 1954 and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on September 7, 1956 and received the Good Conduct Medal. He went on to serve and retire from the Navy Reserves.
William graduated from Suny Plattsburgh in 1959 with a Bachelors Degree and he went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Education from Siena College.
He began his career as a guidance counselor before becoming the high school assistant principal at Indian River Central School. He retired on August 27, 1991.
William married Jane A. Light on June 14, 1958 in Glens Falls, NY and the couple resided in Theresa. Jane also received a degree in education from Suny Plattsburgh. She was a school teacher as well and when they started their family she became a homemaker. She passed away in 2010.
William was a member of the Brownville American Legion, National Republican Party, Westville Historical Organization, Franklin County Historical and Museum Society, Knights of Columbus in Brownville, and member of the Rotary Club in Theresa where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. William also served as Town Judge, Councilman and Town Supervisor in Theresa for many years.
He moved to Brownville in 2005 where resided with his son and daughter in law. Following his retirement he enjoyed working on his family genealogy and always maintained a passion for education and served on many educational committees in the local area.
Among his survivors are three daughters and two sons in law, Pamela and Harold Rozanski, Glen Park, Mary and Eric Ehlers, Indiana, Kristan Russell, Troy, NY; three sons and a daughter in law, William and Kelly Russell Jr., Brownville, John Russell, Brownville, James Russell, Theresa; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be held in Brownville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association 204 Iroquois Ave. W, Watertown, NY 13601.
