William R. Russell, 84, of Brownville

He was born on August 27, 1936 in Burke, NY, son of George H. and Anna Belle (Robinson) Russell. William was raised in Rouses Point, NY where he attended school. Following school he entered the US Army on September 8, 1954 and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on September 7, 1956 and received the Good Conduct Medal. He went on to serve and retire from the Navy Reserves.