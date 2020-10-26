YMCA offers Election Day child care

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Need someone to watch the kids while you vote?
Steve Rowell from the Watertown Family YMCA says the organization is offering free child care on Election Day.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The YMCA offers the service from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. at its downtown, fairgrounds, and Carthage locations.
Parents can leave their kids – ages 6 weeks to 12 years old – for up to three hours.
You need to reserve a spot by calling 315-755-9622, 315-782-3100, or 315-493-3286.
Learn more at watertownymca.org.
