Chilly & drier than Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a cold start to the day.
Temperatures started in the low to mid-30s Tuesday.
It won’t be as wet as Monday. We could see some misty rain or drizzle in the morning and there’s a small chance of rain starting in the late afternoon, but much of the day should be dry and mostly cloudy.
Highs will be in the low 40s.
We could see a little mixed precipitation overnight as temperatures dip back into the 30s.
There could be a little rain Wednesday morning, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 50.
It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be only in the upper 30s on Friday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain.
It will be sunny and 45 on Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny with highs right around 50.
