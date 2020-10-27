Cindy L. Gleason, 63, of Gouvernuer

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cindy L. Gleason, 63, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 2, 1957 in Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of Francis and Shirley Woodrow Cousino. She married Robert W. Gleason on October 4, 2003.
Cindy was always a hard worker. She worked at Gouverneur Hospital, devoting 29 years, between Kinney Nursing Home and Medical Records.
She enjoyed spending time at camp with family and friends. Her kids and grandchildren meant the world to her. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and even hunting. She loved to cook and bake. One of her favorite things to do was play cards.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Jamie and Tammy McEathron, Macomb, NY and step-son, Tyler Gleason, Gouverneur, NY; three daughters, Wendy and Corey Stowell, Casey Hance, and Kristy and Zachary Casey, all of Gouverneur, NY; six grandchildren, Ryan and Llyssa McEathron, Cayden and Cale Stowell, Audrianna Gleason and Nova Casey; a brother, Patrick Cousino, Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Betty Jean Stone, Gouverneur, NY.
A private gathering with family will be at a later date.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
