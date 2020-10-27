Clifton-Fine Hospital restricts patient visits

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In response to the recent rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the north country, Clifton-Fine Hospital has ended all inpatient visits effective Tuesday.
In addition, family and/or friends cannot accompany a patient into the hospital for any service, unless they meet the following criteria:
· The patient requires a support person due to an intellectual and/or developmental disability (I/DD) or a cognitive impairment, including dementia.
· The patient is under the age of 18.
The hospital said the restrictions are in compliance with the New York State Department of Health as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.