Clifton-Fine Hospital restricts patient visits
Clifton-Fine Hospital (Source: Clifton-Fine Hospital)
By 7 News Staff | October 27, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 2:46 PM

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In response to the recent rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the north country, Clifton-Fine Hospital has ended all inpatient visits effective Tuesday.

In addition, family and/or friends cannot accompany a patient into the hospital for any service, unless they meet the following criteria:

· The patient requires a support person due to an intellectual and/or developmental disability (I/DD) or a cognitive impairment, including dementia.

· The patient is under the age of 18.

The hospital said the restrictions are in compliance with the New York State Department of Health as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

