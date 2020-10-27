Dawn Marie Nohle, 49, formerly of Belleville

Dawn Marie was born in Watertown, New York March 13, 1971 to Marlin and Barbara Ann Nohle of Belleville and was raised on their family farm. She attended the Union Academy of Belleville, St. Patrick’s, Watertown and graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1988. Dawn furthered her education receiving her master’s degree in English from Bowling Green University in Ohio. She later received her JD of Law from the University of Toledo, Ohio. After graduating she remained in Ohio teaching English and Law at the collegiate level. She was currently working for Churchill, Smith, Rice, Swinkey & Kuhn LLP of Temperance, Michigan.