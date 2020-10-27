Computers reportedly down at Gouverneur & Canton-Potsdam hospitals

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Computer problems hit hospitals in St. Lawrence County Tuesday and there are worries it may be a malware attack.
Hospitals rely on computers for several things -- registering patients, keeping medical records, billing -- and it’s not good when hospitals can’t use their computers.
But that was the case at two facilities at around noon. Sources say that computers are down at Canton-Potsdam and Gouverneur hospitals.
Both are run by St. Lawrence Health System.
The county’s emergency management office tells us ambulances were diverted away from Canton-Potsdam Hospital earlier Tuesday and that as of noon, Gouverneur Hospital was still advising ambulances to take patients elsewhere.
A couple of sources tell 7 News there are worries this may be a malware attack.
The sign-in screen for Canton-Potsdam shows that sign-on service is unavailable.
If it’s a malware attack, it may be similar to what happened at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center over the summer.
Samaritan lost access to its computers for three weeks when it was the target of an attack.
Hospitals are frequent targets of hackers because their computer records can literally be a matter of life and death, so hospitals can often be blackmailed into paying to have the malware go away.
7 News has reached out to St. Lawrence Health System to learn what patients and community members should know.
SLHS says they are looking into our questions and will get back to us. They say they expect to have a statement later Tuesday.
