Henry R. Reed, 75, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Henry R. Reed, 75, of 31235 State RT. 3, Felts Mills, NY, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at his home.
Born on August 12, 1945 in Hannibal, NY, son of Robert and Genevieve (Finnegan) Reed, he attended Carthage Central School.
At a young age, he worked for Wheelock Entertainment throughout NYS. While working, he met Dorothy Ransom and they married on January 20, 1968 at the United Methodist Church in Parish. Dorothy worked at Citgo in Great Bend and retired from AAFES on Fort Drum where she worked for many years.
Henry held various jobs before owning and operating Reed’s Auto Metal and Junkyard which he operated into the 90s, then went on to own Dot’s Variety on Public Square into the late 90s. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and collecting coins and various other treasures. His absolute favorite past time was playing pranks on and harassing his four daughters.
Henry will be remembered for all the loud stories he told, the fact he was always right, his love for The Young & The Restless and all the love he had in his heart for his family. Those closest to him will recall his hard exterior and all the laughs they could handle.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 52 years, Dorothy; his four children; Samantha Williams and her companion Jerry Kirsch, Natural Bridge, Angelique and Daniel Morin, Utah, Sabrina and Dennis Smith, Felts Mills, Kendra Hamilton and her companion Joseph Lewis, Carthage; seven grandchildren; Rick Matthew, Cody, Angelique, Jacob, Christian, Hunter and Connor; several step grandchildren, his beloved dogs Perry and Bella and several nieces and nephews.
It was Henry’s wish to be cremated. There will be calling hours held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, October 29th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.
Burial in Black River Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.
(Please wear a mask and social distance to keep our community safe.)
Donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
