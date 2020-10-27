Highlights & scores: 3 Lewis County schools carry on

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - And then there were three -- three Lewis County schools left playing fall sports because of COVID-19.
Beaver River has ended its fall sports season because the school has gone to remote learning for the time being.
That leaves Copenhagen, Lowville and South Lewis to continue the abbreviated sports season.
The superintendents at the three schools decided Monday night to continue playing the final few games.
The athletic directors at the three schools then settled on a schedule for the remaining games in soccer, tennis, and swimming.
“So we paused on Friday due to the outbreak in the Beaver River school district and we had all played Beaver River over the past few days, so we thought it would be a good idea to pause that, to see what we could do,” said Scott Connell, who’s Copenhagen’s superintendent and athletic director.
“Actually, our athletes got tested on Sunday,” he said. Lewis County General Hospital was gracious enough to do that for us. “We had 90 student athletes and 17 coaches tested, all negative, so we decided to move on with the three schools that are left. We’ll start soccer tomorrow and finish the season out for most sports -- this will be the last week.”
Monday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Norwood-Norfolk 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
Colton-Pierrepont 6, St. Regis Falls 0
Malone 2, OFA 1
Massena 4, Potsdam 0
Lisbon 3, Harrisville 0
Girls' high school soccer
Colton-Pierrepont 3, St. Regis Falls 0
Potsdam 1, Massena 0
Malone 1, OFA 0
Lisbon 2, Harrisville 0
Norwood-Norfolk 4, Morristown 4 (OT)
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.