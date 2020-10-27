How you’re decorating for Halloween

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Haunted houses in the north country - it seems many more homes are decked out for the Halloween during the pandemic.
In Ogdensburg, there’s an elaborate display on Jefferson Avenue. Colleen Berry sent us video. The yard is just covered with spooky decorations.
Then there’s this display in Calcium on James Street.
Samantha Sauers tells us many children whose moms and dads are soldiers helped put it together. She hopes to get many visitors.
Show us what you’ve done, take a video (turn the phone sideways to do it) and Send It To 7.
We’ll show a few over the next few days and if your house looks better lit up at night, show us that!
