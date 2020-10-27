JCC offers Instant Admit Days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Instant Admit is a quick and easy way to enroll for classes at Jefferson Community College.
Enrollment specialist Amanda Mason gave us an overview of what prospective students can expect.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Instant Admit is on November 2 and 4. If you have your transcript, you could be accepted on the spot.
Each session takes about an hour, including a campus tour.
You need to make an appointment ahead of time. To do that, call 315-786-2437 or go to www.sunyjefferson.edu/admissions.
