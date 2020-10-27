Ogdensburg woman, who was NY’s oldest person, dies at age 113

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman, who happened to be New York state’s oldest person, has passed away at age 113.
Beulah Meloche was a resident of the United Helpers skilled nursing facility in Ogdensburg.
United Helpers officials said Meloche claimed the title of the state’s oldest person last year, when she turned 113.
They said she was also the fifth oldest living person in the United States.
When Beulah came to United Helpers, officials said her admissions paperwork listed her birthday as being in November.
However, when the Gerontology Research Group was certifying her as a supercentenarian, it determined her birthday was actually December 5, a few weeks later than what the facility had been celebrating.
However, United Helpers continued celebrating her birthday as being on November 23, 1906.
When Beulah turned 111, she was recognized on the floor of Congress by Elise Stefanik.
Beulah passed away Tuesday morning.
