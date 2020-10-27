The remarkable story of finding Frodo

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Census workers count people, but because of the census, things were added up to find a cat missing for more than a year.
“He could be under the porch laughing at us,” said Alan Burdick talking about his family’s 9 year old cat, Frodo, who is an outdoor cat that only comes in when it’s time to eat
However, Frodo’s journey back to Ellisburg is quite remarkable after the family’s trip to South Jefferson Veterinary Hospital over a year ago.
“We got out of the car and the handle broke on the carrier and it fell to the ground and it cracked open and he took off like a shot,” said Debbie Burdick, Frodo’s owner.
Debbie says she and her family searched the streets of Adams for weeks looking for Frodo after he went missing. Almost a year went by and they had no luck finding him until Burdick became an enumerator for the 2020 Census.
Debbie says she went to a house on Main Street to drop off more forms to another enumerator when they started talking about Frodo.
“I said, ‘Well, you didn’t happen to see a gray and white cat with a gray striped tail.’ And she says, 'Yes, I have,” she said.
It turns out Frodo found his way onto their back door railing and was whining to be let in.
Frodo would come and go from the house for the next year until Debbie came back later that night to see that it was truly him and brought him home.
“It just makes me believe that there truly are miracles in this world,” said Debbie.
Debbie says Frodo was excited to see his brothers and sisters and they are thankful that he found his way back to them.
