SLC Legislature tables vote on opioid treatment funds

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s Board of Legislators is tabling a vote to accept nearly $1 million in federal money for at least another week.
The Department of Justice awarded the county $900,000 to help people struggling with opioid addiction.
It’s money the county wants to use to set up a methadone clinic.
A vote on accepting the funds and who would run the clinic was tabled until next Monday.
The choice of who will run it is between the county, St. Lawrence Health System, and St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers.
The board making that decision did not have the votes needed to choose Monday night.
