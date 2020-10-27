SLU students quarantined after coronavirus found in wastewater

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students living in two St. Lawrence University dormitories will have to quarantine until their COVID-19 test results come back.
Students in Hulett Hall and Lee Hall were scheduled to be tested for the disease Monday after traces of the coronavirus were found in the dorms' wastewater.
The discovery was announced by university officials on Sunday. They noted that positive traces in the wastewater do not mean there are any positive cases.
Officials say the students have to quarantine until results of the tests are known, which could take up to three days.
The university uses wastewater testing as an early warning system for potential COVID-19 cases.
St. Lawrence’s first two wastewater testing samples both came back negative.
