SLU students speak out about quarantine after COVID found in wastewater

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University has two dorms under quarantine after wastewater testing discovered traces of COVID-19.
In the middle of the day Tuesday, few SLU students were out and about.
Around 200 of them are under quarantine.
While collecting wastewater samples, the university found traces of COVID-19 in Hullet Hall and Lee Hall, two dormitories.
They were both put under precautionary quarantine Monday and all students living in them were tested.
Brianna Umpierre is quarantined in Hullet. The only time she can leave her building is to go pick up meals, although she got her negative COVID result back Tuesday morning.
“It’s been very lonely, not gonna lie. I live in a single in there so I’m all by myself,” she said.
But she and other students are glad to see the university taking swift action.
“It was nice to see that they were on top of it quickly and didn’t decide the whole campus needed to be shut down. It was just let’s take this isolated incident as it comes,” said Max Gilbert, SLU student.
And they say slight inconveniences now are worth being able to stay for the semester.
“During the academic week it isn’t that big of a difference. I guess the biggest thing would just be like not going to a big party on Friday or Saturday nights, so be it. I’d rather be here taking classes and going to classes,” said Gilbert.
The results from the COVID tests are set to be in by the end of this week. Officials say they’re optimistic, but they do have a plan if there’s bad news.
“We have a quarantine space available on campus and we’ll go from there. At this point, we don’t need to move to remote instruction, but we’ll evaluate the situation as it happens,” said Paul Redfern, SLU vice president of communications.
As for the students waiting:
“It’s definitely been quite an experience! But in terms of keeping each other safe, yeah, I feel safe here,” said Umpierre.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.