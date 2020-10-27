Stefanik casts early vote

WILTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - With a week and a day to go until the election, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik cast her ballot Monday.
As has been the case across the state, the early voting line was long.
Stefanik waited for a couple of hours to vote in Wilton, which is just north of Saratoga Springs.
On Twitter, Stefanik thanked volunteers working the polling place and the other voters who waited along with her.
She called it a “truly humbling experience to be on the ballot.”
