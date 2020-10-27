Tomorrow’s Health: liver cancer, kids with COVID-19 & young influencers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Liver cancer is especially deadly for populations in rural America and lower income households.
A study in a journal of the American Cancer Society finds patients in rural regions had a 10 percent higher chance of having advanced liver cancer at the time of diagnosis.
Low income patients had 15 percent higher odds.
Kids with COVID-19
As schools reopen, doctors are seeing an uptick in the number of children infected with COVID-19.
The latest tally in the journal “Pediatrics” found in the first two weeks of October there were more than 84,000 new cases reported among kids, a 13 percent increase.
Young influencers
Young influencers are promoting unhealthy junk foods on YouTube, prompting calls for stronger regulations.
Researchers at NYU say food companies are paying millions of dollars to social media stars as young as 8 to promote their products.
Among last year’s most popular videos, the ones featuring junk foods were viewed more than a billion times.
