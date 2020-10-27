West Carthage cancels Halloween event

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The uptick in the COVID-19 cases has prompted West Carthage to cancel an outdoor Halloween event.
The village planned to turn Getman Park on Franklin Street into a trick-or-treat event, with sections blocked out to accommodate social distancing.
But, it’s not happening anymore.
Mayor Scott Burto said in a statement, “We feel this is the safest thing to do for our community.”
He encourages people to do what they feel is safest for their families on Halloween, but be sure to follow guidelines.
