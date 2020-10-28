Concert Celebrates 100 Years of Women Voting

“She was ridiculed and judged, ostracized and reduced to a caricature. In her words to her daughter, Janey, she expresses what it is like for her to work in a man’s world,” Miller said. “I think it is especially important in an election year that women express themselves through voting. Our voices are important, and, historically, have been silenced. 1920, 100 years ago -- it is easy to forget what women had to go through to achieve this vote -- they had to fight to be recognized. Today it is a right, and I hope we all exercise that right.”