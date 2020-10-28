Talley’s Folly - Presented by Syracuse Stage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Talley’s Folly
Kate Hamill (playwright Pride & Prejudice) and Jason O’Connell (Salieri in Amadeus) star in Lanford Wilson’s 1980 Pulitzer Prize-winning Valentine of a play. On July 4, 1944, Matt Friedman, a 40+ Jewish accountant and in love for the first time in his life, drives 200 miles to the heart of Missouri Christian farm country to propose to Sally Talley, ten years younger and seemingly not interested. Having been met at the door by Sally’s shotgun toting brother—Jews not welcome here—Matt takes refuge in a Victorian folly of a boathouse on the nearby river, where Sally finds him. Cue moonlight and music (waltz, please), willows and woods. Can one enchanted evening change the course of two lives? Once upon a time—there was hope in the land.
ON SALE NOW
Join us for Talley’s Folly November 11 – 22
Syracuse Stage mainstage season begins November 11 with thePulitzer Prize-winning Talley’s Folly.
Fully staged and filmed in Stage’s Archbold Theatre and available in your home as video on demand.
Tickets: $30 Individual - $60 Household
Available November 11 - 22
Viewing window 48 hours from the time you start watching.
