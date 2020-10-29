Beth Ellen LaGraff, 68, of Natural Bridge

Beth was born on June 22, 1952 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Richard & Virginia (Stokes) Mattraw. She attended school in Barnes Corners and Lowville and went on to graduate from high school in Vermont in 1970. She then enrolled in Paul Smith’s Private College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry; this is where she met the love of her life, her husband Steven LaGraff. The couple married on May 26, 1973 on South Hero Island in Lake Champlain, Vermont.