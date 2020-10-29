Beth Ellen LaGraff, 68, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beth Ellen LaGraff, 68, of County Route 41, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Beth was born on June 22, 1952 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Richard & Virginia (Stokes) Mattraw. She attended school in Barnes Corners and Lowville and went on to graduate from high school in Vermont in 1970. She then enrolled in Paul Smith’s Private College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry; this is where she met the love of her life, her husband Steven LaGraff. The couple married on May 26, 1973 on South Hero Island in Lake Champlain, Vermont.
Beth was a dedicated and exceptional teacher and director for over 30 years at Hillside Christian School which later became the Christian Heritage School. She always took great care of her family and was currently homeschooling two granddaughters. Beth and Steve had recently purchased St. Henry’s Church in Natural Bridge. Beth was currently teaching and leading prayer meetings throughout the week at St. Henry’s which they have re-named Our Father’s House.
She pursued her love for learning daily and enjoyed reading, in-depth Bible study and loved being a Sunday school teacher and mentor. Beth had a true love for all of God’s creation. She cherished spending time with her family, all of whom share the same love for the Lord.
Survivors include her husband, Steven, Natural Bridge; three daughters and seven grandchildren; Amanda (Stephen) Boel and their children Alexander & Josiah, of Greene, NY; Jordan (Zach) Winderl and their children Katelyn, Meredith, and Henry, of Corning, NY; and Carrie (Derick) Anderson and their children, Audrey & Laura, Natural Bridge. Also surviving are her brother, Hollister & Kay (Kimball) Mattraw, Maine; a sister, Faith Corwell, Vermont; a half-sister Karen and half- brother William Lee, both of Vermont.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Tim Cramer officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Lundy Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial and a celebration of Beth’s life will be held in June.
Please follow all COVID-19 procedures, due to the increase in cases there will be strict 6ft social distancing rules and a mask is required for entrance.
Beth’s family requests memorial donations in her memory to be made to Cheryl Clark for furthering the ministry at Our Father’s House.
Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
