Church bell ringing once again in Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For whom does the bell toll? It tolls for everyone passing through Watertown’s Public Square.
The First Baptist Church has been working to repair its bell for several years.
The stone church was built in 1891 and the parishioners pride on preserving its history.
With the help of a handyman and the city, the bell is now back up and running chiming every half hour.
“So we are just so excited not only for our church but for our whole community to be able to hear our bells at the church and its a wonderful thing as im in my office or walking by to hear the bells,” said Pastor Jeffrey Smith.
Pastor Smith says, as happy as he is to have the bell working again, there is still work to do in the church, like repairing the roof and the stain glass windows.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.