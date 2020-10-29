1 dead in fiery town of Hammond crash

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are investigating a fiery crash in the town of Hammond Thursday morning that killed the vehicle’s driver.
Troopers say the vehicle was heading south on State Route 12 when it veered off the road, went down an embankment, struck a tree, and caught fire.
Someone who witnessed the crash called 911.
Firefighters from Hammond, Morristown, and Brier Hill put the fire out and the vehicle’s sole occupant was found dead trapped inside.
Troopers say they’re working on identifying the victim.
The body was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg for an autopsy.
The highway was closed between Kring Point Road and Schermerhorn Landing Road for about two-and-a-half hours.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.