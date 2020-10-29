A dozen new coronavirus cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There were 5 new cases to report in Jefferson County Thursday.
Two people are is hospitalized; 25 people are in mandatory isolation and 345 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 328 positive cases and performed 26,819 tests.
The county says 300 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County reported 4 new cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 398.
Officials said 37 cases are active and 4 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 357 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 86,319 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County announced 3 new cases.
The county has had a total of 146 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 57 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
Four people are hospitalized, 62 are under isolation and 814 others are under quarantine.
To date, 84 people have recovered in the county.
