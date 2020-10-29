Lyle “Bug” Green, 86, of Clayton

In 1956, Lyle graduated from Cortland University with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and then accepted his first teaching position in Pen Yan NY. In 1957, he transferred to Carthage where he taught elementary school Physical Education and immersed himself in several athletic coaching activities. In 1963, after two years of follow-on education at Geneseo, St. Lawrence and Syracuse Universities he accepted a role in the southern tier as the Coordinator of Special Education for Broome, Tioga, and Delaware counties working for BOCES. Lyle retired as the Director in 1989 ending a long career in education, and then purchased a Condo in Stuart FL so he could fish in the summer and play golf all year long.