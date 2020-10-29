Lyle “Bug” Green, 86, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lyle “Bug” Green, age 86, of Sand Bay, Clayton NY, and Stuart FL, passed away Tuesday, October 27th, while a resident of the Hospice of Jefferson County. Lyle was the only child of Harold “Tubby” Green and Bertha Todd Green of 202 Michigan Avenue in Watertown. In 1956, he married Barbara J Gebo, daughter of Edward and Ambersine Gebo, of 117 Haney Street at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of1ficiated by Reverend Frederick Diviny.
Born in Watertown on August 11th, 1934, he later graduated from Watertown High in 1952. President of his senior class, he also participated in many activities during high school including ski team, soccer, and gymnastics.
In 1956, Lyle graduated from Cortland University with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and then accepted his first teaching position in Pen Yan NY. In 1957, he transferred to Carthage where he taught elementary school Physical Education and immersed himself in several athletic coaching activities. In 1963, after two years of follow-on education at Geneseo, St. Lawrence and Syracuse Universities he accepted a role in the southern tier as the Coordinator of Special Education for Broome, Tioga, and Delaware counties working for BOCES. Lyle retired as the Director in 1989 ending a long career in education, and then purchased a Condo in Stuart FL so he could fish in the summer and play golf all year long.
In 1968, with a dream of having a place where his family could create memories during the summer months of the year, Lyle purchased a small colony of cottages in the Thousand Islands in a place called Sand Bay. Originally called Sand Bay Cottages, he renamed them Green’s Bayside Cottages, and after thirty years of successful operation he divided the property into smaller lots for his children and the property has now been transformed into a place where the family comes to summer and share in his original dream.
Lyle is survived by Barb and five children: daughter Laura and husband Mikel Wimbrow (SC), son Donald and wife Elizabeth (VA), Daughter Cynthia (FL), daughter Jacqueline and husband Ray Conrad (VA) and son Steven Clayton (NY). There are also eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two more on the way.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Caregivers of the Jefferson County Hospice for the loving care they provided during his last days with us.
A lifelong fisherman and avid golfer Lyle will always be remembered for his kind heart and absolute respect for others. We will miss him.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
