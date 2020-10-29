Randy M. Bouchey, 61, native of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Randy M. Bouchey, 61, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Largo Medical Center, Largo, Florida surrounded by family.
Randy is the son of James and Betty Bouchey, who predecease him. Randy graduated from Morristown Central in 1977 and lived in Depeyster for about 25 years. Randy was formerly married to and is survived by Linda M. Bouchey.
Randy worked at Belden’s Welding until its closure in 2001. He thereafter worked many years at Acco until he went out on disability. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the farming lifestyle.
Randy is survived by his son, Michael Bouchey and daughter-in-law Pamela Bouchey of Dekalb, NY. His three grandchildren Haile Bouchey, Hunter Bouchey and Mackenzi Schumaker, his brother David Bouchey (and wife Theresa Bouchey) of Florida, his brother James Bouchey (and wife Sandy Bouchey) of Morristown, NY and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Melanie Bouchey and brother Rob Bouchey.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
