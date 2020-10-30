Athlete of the Week: Kennady Amo

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - This year, we are honoring senior high school student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we visit with a talented athlete from Thousand Islands who’s been impressive in two sports. Her talents on the pitch and the court earning her this week’s title/
Kennady Amo started playing varsity soccer in the 7th grade. She has amassed 43 goals and 41 assists so far.
She’s been playing this fall for the Black River Valley Soccer Club.
On the basketball court, she’s been on varsity since the 8th grade. Kennady currently has 883 points, 226 assists and 202 steals.
And in the classroom, she has a 93 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.
And the best news of all, she’s a nice person.
Kennady is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 30, 2020. To see a little of her in action, and hear from her, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
