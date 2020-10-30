Chilly with sunshine in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures aren’t likely to break out of the 30s today.
Some places may have a little snow overnight, but it will melt as temperatures climb above freezing and into the upper 30s.
We’ll see clouds in the morning and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
We’ll have clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.
Saturday – Halloween – will be sunny with highs around 45, so it will be on the chilly side for trick-or-treating.
Sunday will be cloudy with rain from time to time. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Snow and rain could mix on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 30s on Tuesday, Election Day.
Wednesday and Thursday will have sunshine with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.
