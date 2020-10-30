Copenhagen’s water woes are over, but there’s still work to be done

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After its wells went dry this summer, Copenhagen’s water emergency is finally over.
But the village isn’t out of the woods yet.
The emergency declaration ended last week and officials say it will not be renewed.
The head of Public Works, Doran Johnson, gave an update at Thursday night’s village board meeting.
While he says the wells off Stoddard Road haven’t recovered much, the village’s backup wells off Woodbattle Road have been a savior.
Earlier this month contractors cleaned and pumped water from the two wells.
But as the weather changes, the village now has to prepare all of the wells for freezing temperatures.
“The biggest concern I’ve got, is winter is coming,” Mayor Kenneth Clarke said, “and right now we’re running that pump with a generator, and we have to fill it up with fuel every day. I’m not comfortable with staying with this throughout the winter.”
The board is now looking for certain types of heaters to keep the wells from freezing.
